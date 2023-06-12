Over ten thousand Vincentians are expected to benefit from the decision by the Canadian Government, to include St. Vincent and the Grenadines in a list of thirteen countries that now qualify for visa free travel to Canada

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who was discussing the issue on radio yesterday.

The announcement of visa free travel to Canada for some persons was made last week by Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser.

He said this applies only to travelers from the thirteen countries who have either held a Canadian visa in the last ten years or who currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa.

Photo credit: The San Pedro Sun

