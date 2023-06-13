The Ministry of Agriculture will be implementing additional measures to address the Citrus Greening Disease that is affecting Citrus Trees across the country.

That’s according to Portfolio Minister, Saboto Caesar, while speaking on Radio on Sunday.

He said a significant amount of Citrus Trees were destroyed by the La Soufriere Volcanic eruptions in 2021.

Minister Caesar said the Ministry will collaborate with the Private Sector in this important exercise.

And, the Agriculture Minister also spoke about a disease that is affecting Bananas

Like this: Like Loading...

Related