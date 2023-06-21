As Tropical Storm Bret approaches the Caribbean and dominates the weather pattern across the country, Vincentians should expect an increase in rainfall from tonight into the weekend.

Manager of the local Met Office Billy Jeffers says Tropical Storm Bret is continuing to move westward, but there is currently no tropical storm watch or warning for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Meanwhile, Director of the National Emergency Management Organization, Michelle Forbes is urging the public to be cautious and activate their emergency plans.

According to the latest advisory at 11amTropical Storm Bret was located 13.0°N 52.5°W. Moving: West at 14 miles per hour.

Photo credit: MET SVG

