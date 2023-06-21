On June 22nd and 23rd, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will lead this Country’s delegation to the International Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, which takes place in France

The Summit seeks to build a new contract between the countries of the North and the South to address climate change and the global crisis.

Organizers say this event will be an opportunity to address key issues such as reform of multilateral development banks, debt crisis, innovative financing and international taxes and special drawing rights.

The Summit’s ambition is to bring together several agendas, and to propose innovative solutions to address the issues.

The first day of the Summit will be punctuated by an opening ceremony, followed by six round tables, 30 branded events and over 50 parallel events.

This country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Rhonda King will also attend the meeting in France.

Several World Leaders and representatives of International Organizations, Philanthropists and Activists will also be present.

A closing ceremony will take place on the morning of June 23 to announce the conclusions of the Summit discussions.

Photo credit: Stabroek News

