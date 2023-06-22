PM Gonsalves urges Vincentians to take precautions as Tropical Storm Bret approaches

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is urging Vincentians to take the necessary precautions as the country is expected to be impacted by Tropical Storm Bret.

Speaking on Radio this morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves said persons must put all systems in place to ride out the effects of the storm.

The Prime Minister is leading this country’s delegation to the International Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, which is taking place today and tomorrow in France.

This country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Rhonda King is also attending the meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related