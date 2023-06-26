Police launch investigations into the destruction of Georgetown ATM

The Georgetown police has launched an investigation into damage to Property and attempted theft offences.

According to a release, the offences occurred between Thursday, June 22nd, 2023, and Friday, June 23rd, 2023, on the premises of the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (BOSVG). The suspect in the video is a subject of interest in the investigation.

The police are soliciting the assistance of the public in identifying the suspect. Persons with information that can assist with the investigations are strongly encouraged to contact the following: Police Control, The Georgetown Police Station; or the Officer-in-charge of the Georgetown Police Station.

All calls will be treated confidentially.

