The National Broadcasting Corporation’s event dubbed Carnival Icebox Live On The Outside which was hosted on Saturday at the compound at NBC Radio has been dubbed a huge success.

This statement was made by Sales and marketing officer and Producer of Carnival Icebox at NBC Radio, Austin “ZJ Powers” Cain, who told NBC news that the Carnival Icebox is used as a medium for exposure for SVG’s premiere festival.

He said the Carnival Icebox which aims to highlight and showcase all of the carnival elements has been progressing well thus far and Saturday’s outside edition was well received by the components of Carnival and members of the public.

Mr. Cain also thanked everyone who played an integral role in making the Carnival Icebox Live On The Outside program a huge success.

He also noted that preparations have already commenced for another program of this nature to be hosted on July 15th as a cool down to Vincy Mas 2023.

