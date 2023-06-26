The foreign policy thrust of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is one that is dynamic and rooted in the three fundamental pillars.

Speaking at the Biennial Consultation Opening ceremony Minister of Foreign Affairs Keisal Peters explained that the three pillars are: an independent, pragmatic and progressive foreign policy, adherence to the principle of international law and solidarity and regionalism.

Minister Peters said that the prior to the last 20 years the flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has never been flown so prominently on the world stage.

She added that the government continues to utilize the instrument of foreign policy and matured regionalism to ennoble to Vincentian people

