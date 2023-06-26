The Carnival Hub event which was scheduled to take place last Friday June 23rd featuring the preliminary judging for this year’s Ragga Soca and Soca Monarch competitions will now take place this evening at the Victoria Park.

Marketing and Development Officer for the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) Esworth Roberts told NBC News, last Friday’s Carnival Hub which was scheduled to take place at Heritage Square in Capital Kingstown, had to be postponed due to the passage of Tropical Storm Bret.

Mr. Roberts said this evening’s Ragga Soca and Soca Monarch Semi-Finals at the Vicotoria Park will begin at 6pm and he is encouraging everyone to attend the event.

He highlighted that people are not required to pay to enter this evening’s Carnival Hub as he noted that they have received more than one hundred applications from artistes who wish to vie for a spot in the finals of both the Ragga Soca and Soca Monarch Finals

Photo credit: VincyMas

