Vincentians urged to closely monitor the information released by official sources throughout hurricane season

Vincentians have been advised to pay close attention to the information being disseminated by official sources, during the Hurricane Season.

The advice came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio this morning.

The Prime Minister also advised residents in communities that are prone to landslides to exercise caution.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said persons living in close proximity to rivers and streams must also be cautious as the rainfall continues.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is currently being affected by a Tropical Wave, and a Flash Flood Watch is currently in effect until six this evening.

