Cricket West Indies appoints Vincentian Miles Bascombe as new Director of Cricket

Vincentian Miles Bascombe was today (June 30), appointed as the new Director of Cricket for Cricket West Indies (CWI) on a three-year contract.

According to information released of Cricket West Indies’ website, the decision was approved at a Board of Directors meeting today, Friday 30 June 2023 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Bascombe will take over from Jimmy Adams, who had been in the role for the past six years, Cricket West Indies has announced.

“Bascombe, 37, played one T20 International for the West Indies in 2011 and played first-class cricket between 2007 and 2017, for both the Windward Islands and the Combined Campuses and Colleges. He is a graduate of the University of the West Indies with both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees and is a certified coach,” Cricket West Indies said on its website.

“Bascombe, who was a CWI Men’s Selector between 2019 and 2021, has been the Technical Director at the Windward Islands Cricket Board over the last two years. Under his technical leadership, there have been a remarkable turnaround of fortunes for both male and female cricket across different levels, including an unbeaten first-class season in 2023,” Cricket West Indies added.

