RSVGPF holds annual Crime Prevention Exhibition

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is hosting the Annual Carnival edition of its Crime Prevention Exhibition, today, with the theme Building Resilient Communities through Crime Prevention

The exhibition is being held will be held as part of activities to observe Crime Prevention Week

Supervisor at the Criminal Investigations Department, Sergeant Sharon John Phillips said the activity is being held to sensitize members of the public about best practices which they can follow to ensure the safety of themselves and their families as well as the security of their properties during Vincy Mas 2023.

The Exhibition is taking place in front of the Central Police station in Kingstown

Photo credit: RSVG Police Force

