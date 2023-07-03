The Eighth Biennial Consultation for Heads of Missions and Consulates of St. Vincent and the Grenadines culminated on Friday following a week of extensive discussions.

The meeting heard presentations by the various heads of Missions and Consulates regarding initiatives being implemented on behalf of Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Diplomats also made presentations at a Cocktail Reception on Friday night at the Official Residence of Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

In her address, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Sandy Peters Phillips thanked the diplomats for their participation in the sessions

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke about the importance of the country’s Foreign Policy.

The Consultation was held at the Foreign Affairs Conference Room with the theme “Respair – Renewing Our Thrust in the Global Arena”.

Photo credit: API

