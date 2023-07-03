Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is leading the Vincentian delegation to the 45th Regular CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting in Trinidad.

The July 3rd to 5th meeting will coincide with the Caribbean Community {CARICOM} 50th Anniversary celebrations.

Prime Minister Gonsalves, told CMC News that the Conference will provide for “an assessment of the journey we have taken, what we have achieved and what we still have left to achieve.

He said there would also be discussions “on how we interface with the rest of the world concerning financing, issues of debt” as well as interaction with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) which St Vincent and the Grenadines had recently elected as its president.

Dr. Gonsalves is accompanied by his wife Mrs. Eloise Gonsalves, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Keisal Peters, and SVG’s Ambassador to CARICOM Allan Alexander.

