A ceremony was held this morning for the official opening of the Villa Beach Recreation Facility Project.

Minister of Tourism and Sustainable Development Carlos James during his address, highlighted some of the features of the facility.

Minister James said it is important to continue to enhance a number of other beaches across St. Vincent and the Grenadines which is aimed at increasing visitor arrivals to destination SVG.

Photo credit: VC3, NBC, API

