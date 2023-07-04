Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is scheduled to visit a number of countries during his overseas trip next week.

He made this statement during a recent Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio.

Prime Minister Gonsalves who is currently attending a series of meetings in observance of the 50TH Anniversary of CARICOM is expected to return to the state later this week.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said following these meetings he will then travel to Morocco for an official visit where he will sign a number of agreements.

Photo credit: Caribbean News Now

