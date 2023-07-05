Chamari Athapaththu’s eighth One Day International hundred, an unbeaten 140 off 80 balls helped Sri Lanka Women ease to an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand Women under the Duckworth/Lewis Method at Galle, Sri Lanka yesterday.

The result meant that Sri Lanka Women sealed the One Day International Series 2-1 for their first ever bilateral win over New Zealand Women.

Chasing a revised target of 196 off 29 overs, Sri Lanka Women seemed to be in a spot of bother at 6-2. However, Athapaththu, who had scored a century at the same venue against the same opponents last week, launched a counterattack, racing to a hundred off 60 balls.

She hit 13 fours and 9 sixes in her innings, and in the process moved up to joint-fourth on the list of the most ODI hundreds in Women’s cricket.

The final scores: New Zealand Women 127-2 off a reduced 31 overs, Sri Lanka Women 196-2 off 26.5 of a further reduced 29 overs.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related