St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Senior Netball Team made a winning start to the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Games Netball Competition in El Salvador yesterday.

They outplayed the Cayman Islands 78-21 after quarter time scores of 20-6, 40-12, 63-17, and 73-20.

Mary-Ann Frederick led the scoring for St Vincent and the Grenadines with 56 goals from 58 attempts. Kimesha Antoine had 10 from 13 attempts, Kristiana Christopher netted 5 from 6 attempts, and Shellisa Davis converted 2 from 3 attempts.

For the Cayman Islands, Rose Wilson scored 19 from 27 attempts, and Alexcina Fraser 1 from 5 attempts.

St Vincent and the Grenadines will next play against the Dominican Republic this evening.

In yesterday’s other matches Jamaica defeated Barbados 62-25, and Trinidad and Tobago swamped the Dominican Republic 108-10.

