PM explores providing additional security to Cuban medical professionals amid another attack

Two Cuban medical professionals attached to the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Hospital in Georgetown are currently recovering after being assaulted and injured last night.

Prime Minister Dr, Ralph Gonsalves speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme said that someone has already been taken into custody to assist the police with the investigation.

The Prime Minister said that he has spoken to the Commissioner of Police about contacting the Cuban Ambassador to discuss providing additional security for Cuban medical professionals.

This is the second attack on a Cuban medical profession in as many weeks. Dr. Alfredo Batista Salgado, who is the District Medical Officer for Marriaqua, was attacked while returning home from the Fantastic Friday event at Victoria Park

