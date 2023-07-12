New Government Minister officially sworn in

Urban Planner, Benarva Browne has been sworn in as Government Senator and Minister of Urban Development, Energy, Airports, Seaport Administration, Grenadines Affairs and Local Government.

Miss Browne took the Oath of Office, Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Secrecy, during a ceremony at Government House this morning.

She replaces outgoing Senator Julian Francis, who officially demitted office yesterday

Delivering remarks at this morning’s ceremony, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves congratulated Miss Browne on her appointment.

Newly appointed Senator and Minister , Benarva Browne, believes that all Vincentians have a role to play in the development of the country.

Speaking at her swearing-in ceremony earlier this morning, Browne encouraged all Vincentians to play their part.

The government senator holds a master’s degree in Town and Country Planning from the University of West England Bristol.

In 2023 Browne was also awarded the Hubert Humphrey fellowship at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related