An official Funeral will be held here next month for former Member of Parliament, the late Peter Ballantyne.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he paid tribute to Mr. Ballantyne in Parliament this morning.

Mr. Ballantyne, who passed away earlier this month, served as Minister of Health from 1979 to 1984, under the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Labour Party.

The Prime Minister spoke of the contribution which Mr. Ballantyne made to national development

The late Peter Ballantyne is expected to be laid to rest on August 6th.

Photo credit: Andrew Nunez

