The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be constructing hubs at various locations across the country aimed at the further development of the local Cultural and Creative industries.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke about the issue on NBC Radio yesterday, following the culmination of central activities for Vincy Mas 2023.

The Prime Minister said the hubs will create opportunities for local creative practitioners to further develop their craft.

