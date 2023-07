MRS AGATHA REBECCA ISABELLA DAVIS of Lowmans Windward died on Monday June 19th at the age of 94. The funeral takes place on Sunday July 23rd at the Deliverance Baptist Church, Lauders. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Mac Fun Cemetery. All Spiritual Baptist attending the funeral are asked to do so in full uniform.

