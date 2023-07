MR MICHAEL AHDOLPH CUPID Senior better known as CUPP-TIE, MIKEY and MICHAEL PETERS of Oxford, London formerly of Stubbs, Long Wall and Sion Hill died on Tuesday June 6th at the age of 75. The funeral takes place on Wednesday July 19th at the New Testament Church between Towns Road, OX4, 3LZ. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Bot-ley Cemetery, England.

