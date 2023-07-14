Minister of Education, Curtis King said construction work on a Modern State of the Art Technical and Vocational Centre in Union Island is expected to commence in early 2024.

He made this statement in response to a question from Opposition Member of Parliament, Terrance Ollivierre during yesterday’s sitting of Parliament.

Minister King said the designs for the modern Technical and Vocational Centre are already completed and they expect it to compliment the ongoing work at the Union Island Secondary School.

He said in the interim they will conduct retrofitting and repairs at the current Technical and Vocational Centre in Union Island to accommodate the students until the new facility is completed.

Minister King said the new facility will be constructed on the compound of the Union Island Secondary school and it is expected to bring many educational benefits.

