Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said consultations are ongoing to address the issue of organized parking in capital Kingstown.

He made this statement while responding to a question from Opposition Member of Parliament St. Claire Leacock, during yesterday’s Sitting of Parliament.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Government is currently looking at a number of initiatives for the short and long term to address this issue.

He said the number of vehicles on the nation’s roads have increased significantly over the years and in April 2022 a study was conducted to guide the issue of parking in the city and a number of recommendations were made.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the consultation on organized parking in capital Kingstown is ongoing and they expect to begin discussions with stakeholders later this year.

The Prime Minister said the development of the Modern Port Facility in Kingstown is also expected to bring additional parking spaces in Capital Kingstown.

