The summer programmes put on by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will commence next week.

The Coast Guard Annual Youth Development Programme will commence on Monday 17th July, with an official opening ceremony at the Calliaqua Town Hall from 8:30 a.m.

Remarks will be delivered by the Commissioner of Police or his representative, Lieutenant Commander Deon Henry, representatives of the sponsors and the Programme Co-ordinator, Leading Seaman Selwyn Isaacs.

And, on Tuesday 18th July, a ceremony will be held to mark the start of the Police Band Summer Programme. The ceremony will be held at the Old Montrose Police Lecture Hall from 9:30 a.m.

Remarks will be delivered by the Commissioner of Police or his representative and Inspector Vaughn Miller, Band Master. Police Constable Serano Hunte will deliver the keynote address.

