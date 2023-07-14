Local and regional delegates met for the 22nd Eastern Caribbean Ministerial Meeting yesterday

Local and regional delegates gathered at the Beachcombers Hotel Conference Room at Villa yesterday, for the 22nd Eastern Caribbean Ministerial Meeting on Fisheries and Sustainable use of Living Marine Resources.

In attendance were representatives from Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, Japan, Dominica, St Vincent and the Grenadines, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM).

Addressing the opening, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar, highlighted the importance of Insurance, in the sustainable development of the Fisheries Sector.

Photo credit: Ministry of Agriculture

Like this: Like Loading...

Related