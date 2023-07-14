Vincentian delegation will attend Exercise Tradewinds 2023

A 14 member delegation will represent the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and the SVG Coast Guard Service at Exercise Tradewinds 2023

Exercise Tradewinds will get underway today in Guyana, and will run until 27th of July.

The Vincentian delegation is led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Enville Williams.

Exercise Tradewinds is a U.S. Southern Command (US Southcom) -sponsored combined joint exercise.

It will be conducted with partner nations to enhance the collective ability of defense forces and constabularies to counter transnational criminal organizations and conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations while developing strong relationships and reinforcing human rights awareness.

During the Tradewinds exercise, participating countries will work to improve security responses through the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

The local delegation is scheduled to depart St. Vincent and the Grenadines today.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related