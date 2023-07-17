Several Health Care Facilities will soon be constructed here, as Government continues efforts to enhance the delivery of healthcare services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

As part of these efforts, the South Rivers Health Centre Project Loan Authorization Bill was passed in Parliament on Thursday.

In tabling the Bill, Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is providing a loan of six million US dollars for the project.

Minister Gonsalves thanked all of the officials who were involved in the negotiations for the loan.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince says this project is part of Government’s continued thrust to transform the healthcare sector.

