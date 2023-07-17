EU-CELAC Summit seeks to devise and implement solutions for a better world- says PM Gonsalves

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the EU-CELAC Summit taking place in Brussels, will seek to devise and implement solutions for a better world.

Prime Minister Gonsalves was addressing Heads of State and Government of the European Union and CELAC member states at the opening ceremony this morning.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is hopeful that the Summit will arrive at mutually satisfactory conclusions on a range of issues.

The entire address by Prime Minister Gonsalves will be aired on NBC Radio at 3:05pm.

Photo credit: NBC’s Demion McTair

