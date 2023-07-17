SVG and Cuba discussed several issues ahead of the opening of the EU-CELAC Summit

Several issues were addressed at a meeting between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Cuba ahead of the opening of the EU-CELAC Summit in Brussels.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves expressed gratitude to Cuba for the increased number of scholarships provided to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He also spoke of the strengthening of security to ensure that the Cubans in SVG assisting with the medical program are able to carry out their duties in a safe manner.

Meanwhile President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel speaking through an interpreter recognized the role of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in CELAC. He said they were also able to follow up on agreements made during his recent visit to SVG.

Photo credit: NBC’s Demion McTair

Like this: Like Loading...

Related