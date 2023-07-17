SVG and Mexico commit to strengthening relations

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Mexico are committed to strengthening relations.

This follows a bilateral meeting held with Mexico ahead of the opening of the EU-CELAC Summit where Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves met with Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs – Her Excellency Alicia Bárcena and other officials from St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Mexico.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said both countries discussed a range of issues, including an agreement to have a permanent secretariat.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alicia Barcena spoke of the mutual agenda for both countries and extended an invitation to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves to visit Mexico.

Photo credit: NBC’s Demion McTair

Like this: Like Loading...

Related