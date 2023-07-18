Latest News NBC’s Special Report – Tuesday July 18th 2023 Noel July 18, 2023 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint Zaiden Cruikshank is this recipient of the National Broadcasting Corporation’s annual Claude Theobalds scholarship award. Colvin Harry has more in today’s Special Report. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/SPECIAL-REPORT-JULY-18TH-2023.wav Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: PM Gonsalves hopeful that EU-CELAC members will agree to joint declarationNext: Romania promises to increase the amount of scholarships offered to SVG Related Stories NBC to host a special month of programming this summer 1 min read Latest News NBC to host a special month of programming this summer July 18, 2023 SVG and Slovenia expected to begin working closer together 1 min read Latest News SVG and Slovenia expected to begin working closer together July 18, 2023 Romania promises to increase the amount of scholarships offered to SVG 1 min read Latest News Romania promises to increase the amount of scholarships offered to SVG July 18, 2023