Romania promises  to increase the amount of scholarships offered to SVG

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has lobbied for more scholarships for St. Vincent and the Grenadines from the government of Romania.

Head of the local Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Secretariat Dr Douglas Slater said that Romania has promised to extend the number of scholarship offered.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs Keisal Peters said that very soon we may hear an announcement that scholarships to Mexico has been resumed.

Photo credit: Adobe Stock

