Honduras is expected to succeed St. Vincent and the Grenadines as Pro Tempore President of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States {CELAC} next year.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he spoke to reporters at the end of the Third EU CELAC Summit in Brussels yesterday.

He said the two-day Summit sought to provide leadership on a range of issues.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Heads have agreed to step up cooperation, with a particular focus on the fight against climate change.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related