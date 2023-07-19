The circumstances surrounding the death of Kimron Roberts, a 28-year-old Labourer of Golden Vale is currently being investigated by officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Calliaqua Police Station.

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the deceased was discovered on the road above the Calliaqua Anglican Church with what appeared to be multiple gunshot injuries to his head.

A postmortem examination will be conducted on the body to ascertain the cause of death.

Members of the public who have information that can help with the investigation are encouraged to contact the Calliaqua Police Station at 1-784-458-4200 or 1-784-457-1211 ext. 4837 or 999/911. All calls will be treated confidentially.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related