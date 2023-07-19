Ministry of Health continues in its efforts to fully integrate Mental Health into Primary Healthcare service

Efforts are continuing by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment to fully integrate Mental Health into the Primary Healthcare services here.

This is according to Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince, in response to a question from Opposition Senator Shevern John in the last sitting of Parliament.

He outlined measures being taken to promote early diagnosis and treatment for people with psychiatric disorders.

Minister Prince said the Ministry of Health has partnered with the Health Education England to host skilled Medical Professionals as part of the Improving Global Health Program.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related