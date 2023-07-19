EU-CELAC Summit concludes in Brusssels – new declaration adopted

The third EU-CELAC Summit concluded in Brussels yesterday with a renewed and comprehensive cooperation between the regions.

Leaders of the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States {CELAC}, have adopted a declaration, at the Summit.

They have committed to renew and further strengthen their long-standing bi-regional partnership, which is founded on shared values and interests and strong economic, social and cultural ties.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves described the EU-CELAC Declaration as a wide ranging agreement.

The EU-CELAC Summit was co-chaired by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, in his role as pro tempore President of CELAC.

