Local tourism business launches online marketplace

Cariway, a locally owned and operated Tourism Business, will officially launch its online marketplace today with an initial focus on St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

Founder, Cenus Hinds says this new platform opens up a world of local, authentic and sustainable travel experiences for tourists, while supporting local business owners in the tourism sector.

Cariway offers local tour operators the ability to showcase their experiences in a centralized location, making it a lot easier for prospective clients, foreigners and locals alike, to find them and make the final booking.

The Cariway platform allows local tour operators to put their tours online to be displayed alongside all other tours in St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

Local Tour Operators who are interested in having their tours on Cariway and benefit from free additional online marketing can sign up on the Website www.thecariway.com or through Facebook or Instagram.

Photo credit: Cariway Facebook

