Ministry of Tourism to begin National Community Tourism Consultations tomorrow

The Ministry of Tourism will host the first in the series of the National Community Tourism Consultations tomorrow (Thursday July 20th, 2023).

The Consultation will seek to provide a forum for stakeholders to discuss matters related to tourism development and to further sensitize Vincentians about the transformation of the tourism and hospitality industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Thursday’s consultation will feature presentations by Minister of Tourism, Carlos James, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves; President of the SVG Hotel and Tourism Association, Kim Halbich; and Winston Anderson, representing Sandals Resorts International.

The presentations will highlight the importance of the tourism industry to the country’s economy with specific emphasis on the linkages to other economic sectors.

The National Community Tourism Consultation is expected to bring together representatives from the public and private sector agencies and key tourism partners.

It will be held at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown from 1pm tomorrow.

Following Thursday’s launch, the National Community Tourism Consultations will continue in various communities throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines until November 2023.

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism Facebook

