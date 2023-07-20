New Director of Tourism appointed

The Ministry of Tourism has announced the appointment of Mrs. Faylene King as Director of Tourism.

The Ministry says with her competencies and unique attributes, Mrs. King re-joins the Ministry to further strengthen capacity, as the industry continues to transform and grow amidst the unprecedented challenges it has faced in the last few years.

The newly appointed Director of Tourism was formerly Tourism Planner and Communications Manager, at the Ministry of Tourism and Culture from 2009-2004 and 2001-2004, respectively.

Prior to her appointment as Director of Tourism, Mrs. King served as Chief Operating Officer at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Tourism Authority from 2009 to 2023.

Tourism Minister, Carlos James says the appointment of the Director of Tourism is part of the Ministry’s institutional strengthening in the area of tourism policy and planning as they develop the supporting policy framework for the transformation of the tourism industry.

He says Mrs. King’s experience will add-value to their broader policy focus on tourism planning going forward.

