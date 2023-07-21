Counsel General Rondy McIntosh continues in efforts to boost the Consulate’s visibility

Counsel General to the United States, Rondy McIntosh is continuing efforts to boost the Consulate’s visibility through a number of initiatives.

Speaking to NBC News yesterday, the Counsel General said since he has taken up the post he has become involved in all of the organizations in Brooklyn and the wider United States.

McIntosh stated that the consulate organized a meeting with the various Vincentian organizations in the USA to create a calendar of activities for the different organizations.

The Counsel General stated that he has been in talks with the Carnival Development Organization (CDC) to have a launch of Vincy Mas 2024 at the annual Vincy Day picnic in August.

