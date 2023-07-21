Latest News NBC’s CELAC Report – Friday July 21st 2023 Noel July 21, 2023 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint Eight years since their last gathering, EU, Latin American and Caribbean Leaders met in Brussels this week, for the third EU-CELAC Summit. Donnie Collins tells us more in today’s CELAC Reporthttps://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/CELAC-SUMMIT-REPORT.mp3 Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: Counsel General Rondy McIntosh continues in efforts to boost the Consulate’s visibilityNext: SVG officially assumes Chairmanship of the Monetary Council of ECCB Related Stories Fire Department receives donation from anonymous donor overseas 1 min read Latest News Fire Department receives donation from anonymous donor overseas July 21, 2023 Specialist Consultant of Trinidad visits SVG to engage stakeholders in Agro Processing Industry 1 min read Latest News Specialist Consultant of Trinidad visits SVG to engage stakeholders in Agro Processing Industry July 21, 2023 Counsel General Rondy McIntosh continues in efforts to boost Consulate’s visibility 1 min read Latest News Counsel General Rondy McIntosh continues in efforts to boost Consulate’s visibility July 21, 2023