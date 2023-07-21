The West Indies triggered a mini-slide in the middle session of yesterday’s first day of the 2nd Test against India at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

But either side of that, India built solidly towards a significant total and were 288-4 in their 1st innings.

A focused Virat Kohli dug India out of trouble as they were 4-182 at one stage. Kohli finished the day on 87 not out. Captain, Rohit Sharma made 80, Yashasvi Jaiwal contributed 57 and Ravindra Jadeja was on 36 not out.

For the West Indies, fast bowlers, Kemar Roach had taken 1-64, Shanon Gabriel had 1-50, Jason Holder finished the day’s play with 1-30, and left-arm, leg-spinner, Jomel Warrican captured1-55.

After having been outplayed in three days in Dominica last week, the West Indies fought back with four wickets on the first afternoon yesterday, but it was India’s day once again, thanks to strong performances from their top and middle order.

Captain, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal put on a century opening partnership before Virat Kohli grafted for an unbeaten 87 in what was his 500th international match.

Kohli walked into bat when India were 153 for 2 and he watched them slump further to 182 for 4 by tea. But he defended resolutely, ran hard between the wickets, and was prepared to wait for loose deliveries. He took 21 balls to get off the mark and continued to accumulate in slow but steady fashion.

Ravindra Jadeja, too, dug in, contributing 36 to an unbroken 106-run stand for the fifth wicket as India closed out the day like they had begun: playing out a wicketless session.

