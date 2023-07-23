SVG’s health ministry closely monitoring reports of confirmed monkeypox case in Trinidad

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is advising the public that they are closely monitoring the reports of confirmed cases of MPox (Monkeypox) in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Ministry has heightened its surveillance and testing capacity across St. Vincent and the Grenadines with regards to MPox.

They are further advising the public to continue observing a healthy lifestyle which would reduce exposure to viral infection, including frequent hand washing, minimizing contact with person/crowds and seeking care immediately on suspicion of exposure.

Feature photo: World Health Organization

