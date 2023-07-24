India and West Indies close day 2 of Test series

Virat Kohli made his first away Test century in almost five years, and left-arm, leg-spinner, Ravindra Jadeja and off-spinner, Ravindra Ashwin helped themselves to half-centuries, as India piled up 438 in their 1st innings of the 2nd Test against the West Indies at the Queen’s Pak Oval, Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago yesterday, the second day of the 5-day match.

In reply, the West Indies started slowly but solidly, with captain, Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul responsible for their first half-century partnership in the series. But Jadeja struck 20 minutes before stumps to have Chanderpaul caught by Ashwin. Brathwaite and debutant, Kirk McKenzie, who is playing only his tenth first-class game, then safely negotiated a tricky passage of play, with West Indies still 352 runs behind.

The scores so far in the match. India 438, the West Indies 86-1. The West Indies trail by 352 runs.

Play is scheduled to resume at 10.00 a. m today.

