Australia and England close day 3 of Test series

Another brilliant spell of bowling from England’s fast bowler, Mark Wood cracked open Australia’s 2nd innings after Jonny Bairstow’s blitz continued England’s batting rampage at Old Trafford in Manchester, England yesterday as they did all they could to buy themselves enough time to beat a poor weekend weather forecast and level the Ashes series.

After Bairstow’s unbeaten 99, with 50 coming from his last 31 balls, had extended England’s lead to 275, Wood’s pace was again the major factor in their attack. He removed Usman Khawaja in his first over before returning deep in the final session to bounce out Steven Smith for his 100th Test wicket, and Travis Head to leave Australia tottering on 108-4.

Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh survived through to the close, but it had been a chastening two days for Australia who will need all the help they can get to retain the Ashes here and avoid a decider at The Oval next week.

The scores in the match up to yesterday third day, Australia 317 and 113-4, England 592.

