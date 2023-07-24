ECCU growth estimated to deteriorate this year

Economic recovery within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union is proceeding apace however, growth is estimated to deteriorate in 2023 to an estimated 6.4%.

The disclosure was made by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning and Chairman of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Camillo Gonsalves during a press briefing yesterday while presenting the Communique of the 105th meeting of the ECCB Monetary Council.

Minister Gonsalves further explained that the decrease will be down 4.8 per cent age points from 2022.

The Finance Minister noted that key opportunities or upside risks for the ECCU include investment in food and nutrition security and other policies and projects that can build resilience against shocks.

