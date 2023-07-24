PM Gonsalves discusses difficulties and advancements the RSVGPF encounters

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has highlighted some challenges confronting the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, as it strives to fulfill its mandate.

The Prime Minister was speaking on radio from Morocco on Sunday, as he discussed the Government’s approach to tackling crime.

Dr. Gonsalves noted that a substantial proportion of the local Police Force is very young. He said more needs to be done to retain experienced members of the Force.

The Prime Minister said improvements have however been made in increasing the size of the Police Force

Photo credit: NBC files

